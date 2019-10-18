iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $88.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $91.47.

