iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.28 and last traded at $51.28, approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

