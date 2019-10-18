iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 553.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $82.30. 410,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.