iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $194,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $73.93. 125,778 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.