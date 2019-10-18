iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.21. 4,312,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

