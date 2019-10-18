iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 875,428 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.