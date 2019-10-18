iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $410,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. 33,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,753. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8574 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

