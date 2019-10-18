IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.28

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.28 and traded as low as $60.25. IQE shares last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 958,570 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut IQE to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88 ($1.15).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.26. The firm has a market cap of $488.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

