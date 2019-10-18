IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Head to Head Review

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IPG Photonics and Acacia Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.90 $404.03 million $7.38 18.20 Acacia Communications $339.89 million 7.85 $4.92 million $0.15 433.03

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IPG Photonics and Acacia Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 6 3 1 2.50 Acacia Communications 2 10 3 0 2.07

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $169.38, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Acacia Communications has a consensus target price of $58.29, indicating a potential downside of 10.27%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 22.23% 13.68% 11.79% Acacia Communications 5.30% 7.30% 5.98%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Acacia Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

