IOTW Reaches Market Cap of $85,542.00 (IOTW)

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. IOTW has a total market capitalization of $85,542.00 and $171,232.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDAX. During the last seven days, IOTW has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043484 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.06148555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00043028 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IOTW Token Profile

IOTW (CRYPTO:IOTW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. IOTW’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7 . IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official . IOTW’s official website is iotw.io

Buying and Selling IOTW

IOTW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.