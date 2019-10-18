Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will announce sales of $47.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.58 million to $47.24 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $186.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.34 million to $187.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $194.16 million, with estimates ranging from $193.23 million to $195.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

IRET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

IRET stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $865.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

