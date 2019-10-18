Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,533 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 972% compared to the typical daily volume of 516 put options.

NYSE CXO opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXO shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

In other Concho Resources news, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

