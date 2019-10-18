Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,227 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,509% compared to the average daily volume of 1,319 call options.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in International Paper by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in International Paper by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

