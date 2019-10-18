Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 500 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Systems comprises approximately 7.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 3.08% of Intelligent Systems worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,804. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

