Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 8,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

