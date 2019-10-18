Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.76. 445,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,137. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

