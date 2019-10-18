Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,132 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,617,000 after buying an additional 3,946,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,617,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,964,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,227,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after buying an additional 5,021,901 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,935,000 after buying an additional 3,176,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,750. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

F stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 4,018,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,245,290. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

