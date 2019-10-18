Investment Partners LTD. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $115.00 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

