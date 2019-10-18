Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

KO stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

