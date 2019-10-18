Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 91,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $243.93. 26,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.