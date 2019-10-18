Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Saturday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:INV opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53. Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.72 ($4.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.94.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

