Invesco Ltd. Sells 501,996 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 501,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 976,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 682,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 0.72. Coeur Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

