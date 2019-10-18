Invesco Ltd. Sells 25,002 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 191,309 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,161.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 195,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 190.1% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 37,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $153,000.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

NYSE:CEM opened at $10.66 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.