Invesco Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Smart Global worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 7,084 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $225,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $60,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $357,998. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SGH opened at $28.33 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

