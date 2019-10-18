Invesco Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $276.64 million, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

