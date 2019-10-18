Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,853 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Schneider National worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter worth $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schneider National by 4,137.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 117,429 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 22.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

