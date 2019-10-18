Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.09, 449 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.