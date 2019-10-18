InterRent REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$34.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

