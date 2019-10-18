Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

