InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.40

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $29.83. InterGroup shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.89% of InterGroup worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

