Interfor (TSE:IFP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interfor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.00.

Interfor stock opened at C$14.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.51. The company has a market cap of $946.25 million and a P/E ratio of -86.71. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$10.91 and a 52-week high of C$18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$481.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

