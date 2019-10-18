InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,954. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $71.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

