InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.