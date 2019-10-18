Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. 8,719,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,147,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

