Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. 9,576,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,292. The company has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.