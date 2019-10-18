Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.89-3.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Integer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.57.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

