Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.89-3.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.
Shares of Integer stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
