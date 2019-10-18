Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 7,789 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $47,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $167,579.97.

Zynga stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 592.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507,732 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 118.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 943.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

