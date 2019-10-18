Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) President Sells 1,583 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,540.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE YUM opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.