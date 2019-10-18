Insider Selling: W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells 11,716 Shares of Stock

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GWW opened at $309.89 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities cut W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.78.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

