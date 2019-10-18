Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $47.99 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of 141.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. BTIG Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

