Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $47.99 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of 141.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
