Insider Selling: Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 9,723 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $352,167.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,615,104.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Jabil by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

