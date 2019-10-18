Insider Selling: Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Sells 412 Shares of Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis sold 412 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $17,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $69,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marta Debellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Instructure alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Marta Debellis sold 515 shares of Instructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $21,630.00.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Instructure by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Instructure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Instructure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,650,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Instructure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Instructure by 26.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.