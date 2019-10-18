Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 30,497 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,993,000 after purchasing an additional 275,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,287,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 248,290 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

