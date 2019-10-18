Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.01 Million

Analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to post $90.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.07 million and the lowest is $89.97 million. Inphi posted sales of $78.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $351.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $356.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $449.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPHI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares in the company, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,849,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.35 and a beta of 1.57. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

