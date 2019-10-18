Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.72 million for the quarter.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.