Innova Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,221.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $19,221.00 and $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000367 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

