Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IPHYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

IPHYF stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $362.88 million, a P/E ratio of 118.67 and a beta of -0.16. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

