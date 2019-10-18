Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 56,400 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 461.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 250.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 134,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABB. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

