Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,430 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 231.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.44, for a total transaction of $2,024,443.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.62. 2,274,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,429,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80. The company has a market capitalization of $541.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

