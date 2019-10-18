Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $115.54. 427,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

